Delhi HC, District court judges, officials donate about Rs 2 cr to PM-CARES Fund

The judges, officials and staff of the Delhi High Court and all the district courts here have Rs 1.92 crore to the relief fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. According to information received from the High Court Registrar General's office, "All the judges, officers, officials of this court and all the judicial officers, officers and officials of Delhi District Court have together contributed Rs 1,92,97,900 to PM CARES fund".

The donated amount also includes contributions from some former judges of the Delhi High Court, the RG's office said. Till March 31, all the 34 judges of the Delhi High Court had together contributed Rs 10 lakh to the relief fund.