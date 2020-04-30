PM Modi discusses potential economic reforms in mines, coal sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a detailed meeting to deliberate upon the potential economic reforms in mines and coal sectors to give a boost to the economy in the backdrop of COVID-19, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). In a press release, the PMO said: "The discussions involved ensuring easy and abundant availability of mineral resources from domestic sources, upscaling exploration, attracting investment and modern technology, to generate large scale employment through transparent and efficient processes."

Prime Minister Modi gave directions to target thermal coal import substitution particularly when a huge coal-stock inventory is available in the country this year. Prime Minister Modi on Monday had said that the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months, and masks and face covers will be part of life. He also asserted that the country needs to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19.

With 1,823 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 67 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 33,610, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind. (ANI)