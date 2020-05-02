Left Menu
Uttarakhand chief secretary writes to District officers to provide relief in red, orange, green zones areas

Uttarakhand's chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to district officials regarding the reliefs to be provided in red, orange and green Zone areas as coronavirus-induced lockdown continues.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand's chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to district officials regarding the reliefs to be provided in red, orange and green Zone areas as coronavirus-induced lockdown continues. Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh gave instructions for opening government offices after May 4 in the State.

In the letter, it is being instructed to ensure 100 per cent presence of A and B category officers, and 50 per cent presence of C and D category employees in government offices of Green Zone districts. In an emergency situation, Schools may call minimal number of staff/teachers to come to school in Green Zone districts.

"In orange and red Zone districts, 100 per cent presence of A and B category officers for one week and 33 per cent presence of C and D category employees in government offices will be ensured on a rotational basis. By the end of the first week, the decision will be made to ensure 100 per cent presence of A and B category officers, and 50 per cent presence of C and D category employees in government offices will be ensured in orange and red zone areas," the letter reads. In every zone, government offices will be opened from 10 am to 4 pm and secretariat offices will be opened from 9:30 am to 4 pm.

In the letter, guidelines are mentioned to take precautionary measures and follow government guidelines to combat COVID-19. The officers of these offices will be responsible for maintaining social distancing and adherence to other guidelines. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)

