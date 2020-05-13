Uttarakhand CM thanks PM Modi for special economic package

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing Rs 20 lakh core economic package. Rawat said this package will pave way for self-reliant India. "Worker, farmers, Cottage industries, and MSMEs will get big respite from this package. All sections of society will benefit from this package. The local economy will be encouraged," said a statement from Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Due to the timely decisions taken by Prime Minister Modi, the coronavirus situation is under control in the country. People of the country support the Prime Minister in his decisions," the statement said. Prime Minister Modi announced a special economic package for various sections and MSMEs while addressing the nation on Tuesday.

In his address, the prime minister said: "I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India's GDP". (ANI)