Man arrested for sharing morphed picture of Delhi BJP leader on social media

Delhi Police on Monday said that one person has been arrested for allegedly sharing a "morphed" and "objectionable" picture of Delhi BJP IT cell and social media co-convener Apurva Singh on social media. According to the police, the arrested man has been identified as Md Aasim.

"In Case FIR registered on the complaint of Apurva Singh, all offensive posts made on Twitter and 26 posts made on Facebook have been removed till date through the concerned platforms. One accused person, Md Aasim, who had shared the offensive content, has been arrested," DCP cybercrime said on Twitter. "Other account holders who posted the offensive content are being identified through technical investigation for further legal action," said a following tweet.

Later, Singh took to Twitter to thank Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the speedy action in the matter and urged the police to delete the remaining posts from social media and arrest other accused as well. This comes a day after Singh expressed disappointment on Twitter over the inaction by police on her complaint over her morphed pictures being shared on social media platforms.

"Is it wrong to be a woman BJP supporter? Then why are these Congress, SP and minority community people making my photo with the flag viral by morphing it with obscene picture of an unknown woman? Do they not have mothers and sisters?" Singh had tweeted on Sunday. (ANI)