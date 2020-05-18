Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for sharing morphed picture of Delhi BJP leader on social media

Delhi Police on Monday said that one person has been arrested for allegedly sharing a "morphed" and "objectionable" picture of Delhi BJP IT cell and social media co-convener Apurva Singh on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:54 IST
Man arrested for sharing morphed picture of Delhi BJP leader on social media
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Monday said that one person has been arrested for allegedly sharing a "morphed" and "objectionable" picture of Delhi BJP IT cell and social media co-convener Apurva Singh on social media. According to the police, the arrested man has been identified as Md Aasim.

"In Case FIR registered on the complaint of Apurva Singh, all offensive posts made on Twitter and 26 posts made on Facebook have been removed till date through the concerned platforms. One accused person, Md Aasim, who had shared the offensive content, has been arrested," DCP cybercrime said on Twitter. "Other account holders who posted the offensive content are being identified through technical investigation for further legal action," said a following tweet.

Later, Singh took to Twitter to thank Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the speedy action in the matter and urged the police to delete the remaining posts from social media and arrest other accused as well. This comes a day after Singh expressed disappointment on Twitter over the inaction by police on her complaint over her morphed pictures being shared on social media platforms.

"Is it wrong to be a woman BJP supporter? Then why are these Congress, SP and minority community people making my photo with the flag viral by morphing it with obscene picture of an unknown woman? Do they not have mothers and sisters?" Singh had tweeted on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown impact: WeWork India to lay off around 100 employees

Co-working major WeWork India, owned by realty firm Embassy Group, will lay off around 20 per cent of its total 500 employees with effect from June to cut its operational costs after its business hit by the coronavirus outbreak, sources sai...

U.S. House panel leader links State Dept IG firing to Saudi arms sale

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Monday the State Department inspector general may have been fired because he was investigating President Donald Trumps declaration of an emergency to clear ...

FTSE 100 has strongest day in nearly 2 months as reopenings spur recovery hopes

Britains FTSE 100 index recorded its strongest performance since late March on Monday as investors bet on a faster recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession.The FTSE 100 closed up 4.3 after ending Friday with its first weekly slide in th...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Alonso is ready to return in 2021, says ex-boss BriatoreTwo-times world champion Fernando Alonso is ready for a Formula One comeback, his long-time adviser and former Renault team boss F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020