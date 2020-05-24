Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Kerala CM on his birthday, prays for his good health and long life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended birthday wishes to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "Birthday wishes to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted while tagging the Kerala Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended birthday wishes to the Kerala Chief Minister. "Warm birthday wishes to Shri Pinarayi Vijayan ji, Chief Minister, Kerala. I pray for your long and healthy life," the Lok Sabha Speaker tweeted.

While the Delhi Chief Minister said, "Wish Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan ji a happy birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life". The Kerala Chief Minister turned 75 today. (ANI)