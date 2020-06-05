Left Menu
No need for CBI probe in Tablighi Jamaat congregation case: Centre tells SC

Updated: 05-06-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 13:25 IST
Supreme Court of India.. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that there is no need for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat held in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital. The congregation had reportedly become an epicentre for the spread of COVID-19 in the country, with hundreds of attendees, including foreign nationals, testing positive for the virus.

The Centre made the submissions in an affidavit filed before the apex court today, in which it said that the probe in the matter is being conducted on a day to day basis in accordance with the law and all efforts are being made to submit a report in a time-bound manner. The affidavit was submitted in the court while responding to a petition filed by one Supriya Pandita seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged lapses by the Delhi government and Delhi Police which led to the congregation at Tablighi Jamaat.

Notably, the CBI had last week registered a preliminary enquiry against Tablighi Jamaat and unknown persons on a complaint alleging that the organisation's trust indulged in dubious cash transactions. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have filed several charge sheets against foreign nationals who attended the congregation in March this year.

Several FIRs have also been filed against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Disaster Management Act. (ANI)

