Independent MLA Khaunte requests for PM Modi's intervention to handle COVID-19 crisis in Goa

Independent MLA from Porvorim constituency of Goa, Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday requested the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the management of COVID-19 situation in the state as he accused the state government of taking the situation lightly. "The situation in Goa has turned from bad to worse with the confirmed corona positive figures rising from 330 on June 8 to 387 on June 10. It may be noted that the increasing ratio of COVID cases per million in Goa is higher than the national average going by WHO standards and this has installed deep fear in the minds of the Goan population," Khaunte wrote in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

"The Goa CM and the BJP government is dealing with this frightening scenario in a perilous manner with total disregard for the precious lives of citizens," he added. He further said: "Setting aside all political agenda, I appeal you to intervene to implement immediate and total containment of hotspots, closure of borders with Maharashtra and also an urgent supply of test kits, Railway isolation coaches and keeping a containment of Army Medical Corps on standby to tackle the petrifying situation in Goa."

There are 320 active cases of COVID-19 in Goa as on June 10 while 67 persons have recovered. No death due to COVID-19 has been reported in the state. (ANI)