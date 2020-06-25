Coronavirus created to scare us, create tensions on border: Suresh Angadi

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Wednesday said that coronavirus was created to "scare us" and to create tensions on the border, in an apparent reference to China. He said that everyone should learn to live with the virus and follow all norms needed to combat the disease.

"We all know who created the coronavirus. It was created to scare us and to create tensions on the border, we know who did it. We have to learn to live with the coronavirus. We do not need to be scared of it. We must maintain social distancing and follow all the sanitation norms," Angadi told reporters here. Karnataka on Wednesday reported 397 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total count in the state to 10,118.

According to the state health department, the state's death toll has reached 164 after 14 fatalities were reported. As many as 6,151 people have been discharged so far. (ANI)