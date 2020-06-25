U.S. Supreme Court bolsters Trump's power over rapid deportation

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday enhanced the ability of President Donald Trump's administration to quickly deport illegal immigrants, including asylum seekers, without judicial review, handing him a victory in a case concerning one of his signature issues in an election year.

The justices ruled 7-2 in favor of the administration in its appeal of a lower court ruling that a Sri Lankan farmer named Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam had a right to have a judge review the government's handling of his bid for asylum. The justices found that limiting judicial scrutiny of his rapid deportation case, known as expedited removal, did not violate key safeguards of individual liberty in the U.S. Constitution.