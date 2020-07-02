Left Menu
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear bid by Iraqis to avoid deportation

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:24 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to hear a bid by a large group of Iraqis convicted of crimes in the United States to prevent imminent deportation to their home country where they say they could face persecution and torture.

The justices let stand a lower court's 2018 ruling that the federal judiciary lacked the authority to stop the planned deportations. The Iraqis had argued that the U.S. Constitution's so-called suspension clause - relating to a person's ability to challenge confinement by the government - empowered courts to review their claims.

