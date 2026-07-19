Tate Brothers Face Extradition: New Charges Emerge

Andrew and Tristan Tate, former kickboxers turned social media influencers, were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Saturday as the UK's Crown Prosecution Service seeks their extradition. They face charges of rape, bodily harm, and human trafficking, with the CPS identifying four new victims. The brothers have denied any wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 11:25 IST
Tate Brothers Face Extradition: New Charges Emerge
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The U.S. Marshals Service has apprehended Andrew and Tristan Tate following Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announcement to pursue their extradition on fresh charges, including rape, bodily harm, and human trafficking. The CPS uncovered four new victims linked to the charges.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Special Crime Division at the CPS, confirmed the decision to prosecute both Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, on additional charges involving rape, facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, and offenses related to indecent images of a child. The defendants, holding dual U.S. and British citizenship, have denied any misconduct.

The brothers were taken into custody in Miami, as reported by various media outlets. This development adds to the legal challenges they already face in Romania. Andrew Tate is slated to appear in a British court for a civil trial linked to accusations from four women of physical and sexual abuse, actions he refutes.

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