Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy and Atlantia enter final round in motorway licence battle

The infrastructure group, which controls motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia, offered 3.4 billion euros ($3.9 billion) to keep the lucrative licence, which the government has been threatening to revoke since the disaster. Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family, also said in the proposals tabled on Saturday it was open to cutting its Autostrade stake below 50% to make space for public investors but did not want to sell its entire 88% holding.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 00:29 IST
Italy and Atlantia enter final round in motorway licence battle

Italy's prime minister poured scorn on Monday on the latest proposals tabled by Atlantia to end a dispute over its road toll licence triggered by the deadly collapse of a motorway bridge in 2018. The infrastructure group, which controls motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia, offered 3.4 billion euros ($3.9 billion) to keep the lucrative licence, which the government has been threatening to revoke since the disaster.

Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family, also said in the proposals tabled on Saturday it was open to cutting its Autostrade stake below 50% to make space for public investors but did not want to sell its entire 88% holding. In an interview published on Monday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called the proposals "very unsatisfactory, not to say embarrassing", signalling he would recommend revoking the concession which runs until 2038.

Atlantia shares slumped 15% on Monday to their lowest since March on concerns it could lose a concession that accounted for more than 10% of its core earnings last year and enables Autostrade to service 10 billion euros of debt. A bridge operated by Autostrade in the port city of Genoa in northern Italy gave way on Aug. 14, 2018, sending cars and trucks hurtling 50 metres to the ground and killing 43 people.

Conte's comments came ahead of a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to settle the dispute. Atlantia, whose Autostrade business operates about 3,000 km (1,875 miles) of highway in Italy, will hold a board meeting on the same day, sources said. In addition to the 3.4 billion euro offer, Atlantia has proposed a capital increase that would dilute its stake in Autostrade below 50%, as well as investments in highway infrastructure totalling some 14.5 billion euros.

"Our proposal meets the requests put forward by the government," Autostrade said in a statement, hinting at the risks from a revocation of its licence for its 7,000 employees and some 17,000 individual investors who own its debt. In later comments, Conte reiterated that the cabinet would reach a collective decision on an issue that has caused tensions in the ruling coalition, with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement determined to strip Autostrade of the concession.

"In that case we will offer solutions," Conte said in Germany, when asked what would happen if the licence were revoked. The motorway issue has caused frictions between 5-Star and its centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and centrist Italia Viva coalition allies, who fear a potentially costly court battle and heavy compensation payments as well as job losses.

However, PD leader Nicola Zingaretti has endorsed a new state-centred motorway management, in a move that appeared to strengthen the likelihood of a revocation. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Additional reporting and writing by Angelo Amante; Editing by Kim Coghill, Mark Potter, Andrew Heavens and David Clarke)

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lab that tested U.S. execution drug will no longer accept lethal injection samples

A laboratory that was revealed last week to have been testing the purity of a lethal-injection drug for the U.S. Department of Justice has said it will no longer test the drug if it is intended for executions. DYNALABS, in St. Louis, Missou...

Canada's Trudeau apologizes for 'mistake' amid charity uproar

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Monday for taking part in a Cabinet decision to use a charity he and his family have worked with to administer a 900 million 663.4 million student grant program. Trudeau, 48, is facing a ...

FOREX-Dollar stabilizes ahead of earnings, U.S. consumer data

The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked to U.S. corporate earnings and upcoming retail data to gauge whether guarded optimism on the economic outlook was justified. The index that measures the safe-haven dollar against a basket...

California shuts down again as U.S. coronavirus crisis expands

Californias governor ordered a retreat on Monday from the states reopening as coronavirus cases soared and the states two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, announced all learning will be online-only when classes resume in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020