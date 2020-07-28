Following is a summary of current world news briefs. How a U.S. Navy base in the Gulf tackles coronavirus

At the U.S. Navy's main base in the Gulf, military staff are strictly abiding by rules to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. The Bahrain base houses the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (USNAVCENT), operating in the Gulf amid high tensions between Iran and the United States. Russia sends Su-27 fighter jet to intercept U.S. spy plane over Black Sea

The Russian defence ministry said it had sent a Su-27 fighter plane on Monday to intercept a U.S. surveillance plane over the Black Sea that it said was approaching the Russian border. The U.S. plane, identified as a P-8 Poseidon, has changed course to move away from the Russian border, the ministry added. New Zealand suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

New Zealand has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China's decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said on Tuesday. Peters said New Zealand will also treat military and dual-use goods and technology exports to Hong Kong in the same way as it treats those exports to China. Dusting off the past: London's Natural History Museum prepares to re-open

London's Natural History Museum is dusting off the blue whale that soars above its central hall, its dinosaur skeletons and thousands of other exhibits in preparation for re-opening next month after COVID-19 forced its closure in March. Museum Director Michael Dixon said staff had made the museum, which usually attracts about 5 million visitors a year, safe for the limited numbers it can accommodate with social distancing measures. China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu, retaliating for Houston

China took over the premises of the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday, after ordering the facility to be vacated in retaliation for China's ouster last week from its consulate in Houston, Texas. The seizure capped a dramatic escalation in tensions between the world's two biggest economies that began when employees at China's Houston consulate were seen burning documents in a courtyard last Tuesday, hours before Beijing announced that it had been ordered to leave the facility. North Korea's Kim says there will be no more war thanks to nuclear weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said there will be no more war as the country's nuclear weapons guarantee its safety and future despite unabated outside pressure and military threats, state media said on Tuesday. Kim made the remarks as he celebrated the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, which fell on July 27, with a reception for veterans, the official KCNA news agency said. Belgium curbs social contact after COVID-19 cases surge

Belgium announced sharp curbs on social contact on Monday after a surge of coronavirus infections in the past three weeks. Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes told a news conference that from Wednesday, a Belgian family or those living together would only be able to meet five other people over the next four weeks, sharply down from 15 now. UK transport minister to cut short Spanish holiday after quarantine change: Sun

Britain's transport minister is heading home early from his holiday in Spain, the Sun newspaper reported, after the government introduced a two-week quarantine rule which prompted a backlash from Madrid, airlines and tourists. "I think it's right to get back to work in the UK as soon as possible in order to help handle the situation," Grant Shapps was quoted as saying in a statement reported by the Sun. EU's Barnier believes deal with post-Brexit Britain is possible: sources

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier expressed confidence at a closed-door meeting with member state envoys to the bloc last Friday that a new deal with Britain was possible, diplomatic sources have told Reuters. His comments after the latest round of EU-UK negotiations contrast with his downbeat public assessment that London's rigid positions on fisheries and the "level playing field" guarantees of fair competition meant a deal was unlikely for now. Malta rescues 95 migrants from sinking dinghy

Malta's armed forces have rescued a group of 95 migrants found in distress on a dinghy north of Libya and brought them ashore at a military base near the capital Valletta, authorities said on Monday. A volunteer organization, Alarm Phone, on Sunday morning said the dinghy was overcrowded and taking in water. It said the boat was located within Malta's search-and-rescue region.