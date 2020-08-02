COVID: 67 people arrested in Kolkata for violating safety restrictions

Left Menu
As many as 67 people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly violating the "complete safety restrictions" imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Kolkata, police said.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 67 people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly violating the "complete safety restrictions" imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Kolkata, police said. According to the police, 126 people were booked/prosecuted for not using face masks, while 17 others were booked/prosecuted for spitting in public places.

This comes as the government has mandated wearing face masks in public and banned spilling in public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are 20,631 active cases of coronavirus in West Bengal, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, 50,517 people have been cured of the virus, while 1,629 people have lost their lives.

Notably, the West Bengal government had earlier this week announced the extension of the state-wide complete lockdown till August 31. The complete lockdown will be observed in the state on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31. (ANI)

