Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC dismisses plea against GGSIPU to allocate 50 per cent PG medical seats to its students

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the decision of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) to reserve 50 per cent state quota of PG medical seats to MBBS graduates from its own colleges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 14:47 IST
HC dismisses plea against GGSIPU to allocate 50 per cent PG medical seats to its students
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the decision of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) to reserve 50 per cent state quota of PG medical seats to MBBS graduates from its own colleges. Justice Jayant Nath said GGSIPU is following the dicta of the Supreme Court in various cases which have approved 'institutional reservation' upto 50 per cent of the post graduate seats.

"In view of the stated legal position, this is clearly permissible. The pleas of the petitioners are clearly without merit. There is no merit in the present petition. The same is accordingly dismissed," the court said in its 32-page judgement. In the petition, various MBBS graduates and students from Jamia Hamdard University had challenged the policy of GGSIPU of allocating the entire 50 per cent state quota of post graduate medical college seats to MBBS graduates from colleges affiliated only to itself by way of 'Institutional Preference'.

The plea sought direction to the university to amend its admissions guidelines /brochure for academic year 2020-21 without reserving entire 50 per cent state quota only for graduates of colleges affiliated to itself by way of 'Institutional Preference', as was done in previous academic years and to allow Hamdard institute of Medical Sciences and Research (HIMSR) MBBS graduates in the state-wise merit list. The plea, through advocate Samar Bansal, said that admission to PG medical courses in India is made from two sources, 50 per cent seats are filled up on the basis of the marks obtained in NEET in which medical graduates from across the country are eligible to appear and 50 per cent are filled up on the basis of rules to be framed in accordance with the law by the State Government appointed authority limited to students who have appeared in NEET which is also called "state quota".

It said this petition relates to 'state quota' and raised the question whether 'Institutional Preference', namely the right of an institution offering postgraduate courses to reserve such seats for undergraduate students from colleges affiliated to itself, can be permitted to be exercised while deciding the manner of allocation of 50 per cent seats of state quota. Another plea raised by the petitioners was that there is no specific decision taken by the Delhi government regarding the apportionment of the state quota.

It was urged by them that in the absence of a clear statutory stipulation or administrative direction permitting GGSIPU to allocate the entire state quota to the students of its own university, the same is illegal. Delhi government standing counsel Ramesh Singh submitted that as per the Constitution, the government has the power to regulate. However, he said this is only an enabling provision and the government is following a 'hands off policy'.

"In my opinion, the Government of NCT of Delhi is supporting the action taken by GGSIPU. No fault can be found merely because some formal communication has not been issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi," Justice Nath said. Advocate T Singhdev, representing the Medical Council of India, said as per the judgement of the Supreme Court it is for the appropriate authority or state to declare the policy and the authority in the present circumstances is GGSIPU.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbian purchase of missile defence system shows ties deepening with China

Serbia has bought a new generation of medium-range, radar-guided surface-to-air missiles from China in a new sign of deepening cooperation between Beijing and Belgrade. The purchase of the FK-3 missile defence system was included in state-r...

UK says rapid tests help accelerate 500,000 tests a day target

Britain is on track to deliver half a million COVID tests a day by the end of October and new 90-minute tests will allow the government to accelerate that target, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday. Millions of COVID-19 tests able...

Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious COVID-19 situation in the Uttar Pradesh town, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Ra...

Crawford, M's look to salvage series sweep vs. A's

When asked about the play of shortstop J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais referenced another sport. J.P. wants to be in the batters box, he wants the ball hit to him, he wants the ball in his hands, Servais said. Hes like...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020