Gujarat reports 1,020 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

Gujarat reported 1,020 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat reported 1,020 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday. "With this, state tally has risen to 65,704 including 14,811 active cases, 48,359 cured/discharges and 2,534 deaths," the State Health Department said.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 18,55,746, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. A total of 803 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases include 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,510 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 38,938 deaths, the Union Health Ministry added.

