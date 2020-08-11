PM Modi greets people on Janmashtami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to people on Janmashtami.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to people on Janmashtami.
"Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!" the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
Janmashtami this year will be celebrated amid norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)
