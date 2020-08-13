Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC committee recommends regular hearing of cases in final stage after 10-15 days in three courtrooms

A committee of seven judges of the Supreme Court has recommended resumption of regular physical hearing of cases which are in their final stage after 10-15 days in three courtrooms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 00:08 IST
SC committee recommends regular hearing of cases in final stage after 10-15 days in three courtrooms
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A committee of seven judges of the Supreme Court has recommended resumption of regular physical hearing of cases which are in their final stage after 10-15 days in three courtrooms. Physical hearings in the apex court have been stopped since March 20 owing to the conditions created by COVID-19 pandemic.

The matters are being taken up for hearing and judgments being pronounced through video conferencing. "Looking at the current time and economic condition of many of advocates, though it appears to be a good initiative but unfailing caution and due care is also required to be exercised by all who are going to physically appear in courts," said Vivek Narayan Sharma, Advocate on Record for Supreme Court Advocates On Records Association (SCAORA). (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for redevelopment of La general hospital in Accra

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: At least 41 children alleged assaults at nonprofit

Understaffing and inadequate supervision of staff and patients plagued a nonprofit health organization where at least 41 intellectually disabled children have reported sexual assaults over the past quarter-century, a newspaper investigation...

Israel says it foiled hackers targeting defence industry

Israel said Wednesday it foiled a cyberattack targeting its defense industry by a shadowy group that the U.S. has linked to North Korea. The Israeli Defence Ministry said hackers with the Lazarus Group built fake profiles on the LinkedIn so...

Bengals' Ross leaves camp to care for COVID-positive son

Wideout John Ross left Cincinnati Bengals training camp to care for his son -- who has tested positive for COVID-19 -- in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports Wednesday. NFL Network reported that the sons mother also tested positive. ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shake off stimulus doubts; gold whipsawed

Global stocks rose on Wednesday and were poised to end at their highest since February, as investors kept betting on more stimulus in the United States despite doubts, while gold was whipsawed and silver clawed back from a massive drop. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020