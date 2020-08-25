Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata urges Centre to file review petition in SC over dates of NEET, JEE exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Central Government to consider filing a review petition in the Supreme Court over the dates of NEET and JEE examinations.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:43 IST
Mamata urges Centre to file review petition in SC over dates of NEET, JEE exams
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Central Government to consider filing a review petition in the Supreme Court over the dates of NEET and JEE examinations. "I would request you to kindly appreciate the sensitivity of the matter and consider taking necessary action for postponing these examinations until the public health situation becomes conducive again," Banerjee said.

She referred to her letter written earlier. "I had requested you to kindly postpone NEET and JEE Examinations in September 2020. I have explained in the letter that the examinations will pose grave health risks to the examinees," she said.

Banerjee said she had also requested for postponement all terminal examinations in universities/colleges across the country. "I have been consistently arguing that the current pandemic situation is an unprecedented crisis in the country and we should not put any life in jeopardy during this pandemic period by taking such decisions. Today our government has received a letter from the National Testing Agency for conducting the JEE/NEET examinations starting from September 1, 2020. We are really worried and concerned," she added.

Banerjee said the Supreme Court has given a verdict on the holding of JEE/NEET examinations and the central government has been issuing instructions to go ahead with it accordingly. "However, I would like to request for your intervention and to consider the central government making an appeal to the apex court to review its decision in the interest of the student community, so that they are free from mental agony and mental disaster," she said.

"Such intervention is very much essential in the larger interest of students to facilitate creating a situation whereby the students will neither be subjected to grave health risk nor they will be facing a career risk," she added. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INS Nireekshak reaches Mauritius to help in containing oil spill

Indian naval ship Nireekshak, a specialized diving support vessel, has reached Port Louis in Mauritius to help in efforts to contain an oil spill, Indian Navy said on Tuesday. INSNireekshak a specialized Diving Support Vessel reached Port L...

Illegal 4-storey building worth Rs 20 cr sealed: Noida Authority

The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it has sealed a four-storey building pegged worth Rs 20 crore as it was built on an illegally occupied land. The action came during an anti-encroachment drive being carried out on the instructions of Noid...

Pulwama probe: NIA used DNA, other forensic tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

When the National Investigation Agency NIA began its probe into the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed last year, it faced a blind case in the absence of any solid proof against the perpetrators. The case posed u...

Zambia court acquits health minister accused of corruption

A Zambian court on Tuesday acquitted Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya after ruling that the prosecution had brought insufficient evidence against him. On July 16, Chilufya had appeared before a Lusaka magistrate and denied four counts of co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020