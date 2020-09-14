PM Modi extends greetings on 'Hindi Diwas', congratulates linguists for contribution

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of "Hindi Diwas".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 09:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of "Hindi Diwas" . He also congratulated the linguists who have contributed to the development of the Hindi language.

"Best wishes to everyone on Hindi Diwas. My heartiest congratulations to all the linguists who contributed to the development of Hindi (language) on this occasion," the Prime Minister tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes on the occasion. Shah called the language as an "unbreakable part of Indian culture" adding that Hindi has been working to "unify the whole country" since centuries.

The Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949. The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world. (ANI)

