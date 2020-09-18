Will resign over Maratha quota issue if necessary: Udayanraje
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale said on Friday that he was ready to even resign over the Maratha reservation issue. If I have to resign over this issue, I will resign," said Bhosale, speaking to reporters in Satara. "If I do it, I will do it for any community, be it Maratha reservation, or Dhangar reservation," he said.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale said on Friday that he was ready to even resign over the Maratha reservation issue. Last week, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Maharashtra law which gives reservations in jobs and education to the Maratha community, and referred petitions challenging it to a Constitution bench.
"I have not done any politics over the issue (of Maratha quota). If I have to resign over this issue, I will resign," said Bhosale, speaking to reporters in Satara. He will resign if any other community faced injustice too, he added.
"What is the use of remaining in a position (of power) if nothing happens," added Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "If I do it, I will do it for any community, be it Maratha reservation, or Dhangar reservation," he said.
