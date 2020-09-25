Following are the foreign stories at 1700 hours

Left Menu
By Lalit K Jha FGN15 US-TRUMP-WARS US will stay away from 'ridiculous' foreign wars that never end: Trump Washington: The US will stay away from "ridiculous" foreign wars that never end and bring back its troops, President Donald Trump has said, as he pledged to strike down terrorists who threaten Americans and maintain the country's "unrivaled" military might to ensure peace through strength.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:11 IST
FGN24 US-TRUMP-LD ELECTION Trump will accept results of free-and-fair presidential polls: White House Washington: President Donald Trump will accept the results of a "free and fair" election, his press secretary has said, allaying fears triggered after he yet again sowed doubts about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost the November 3 presidential polls. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 US-LD H1B US announces USD 150 million for H-1B One Workforce training programme Washington: The US will invest USD 150 million in training for middle-to-high-skilled H-1B occupations in key sectors, including in information technology which employs tens of thousands of Indian professionals. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-TRUMP-INDIA-CHINA Trump hopes India, China would be able to resolve border differences Washington: US President Donald Trump hoped on Thursday that India and China would be able to resolve their current border disputes as he reiterated his offer to help the two Asian giants. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 IMF-AATMANIRBHAR Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' important initiative: IMF Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) is an important initiative, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday. By Lalit K Jha FGN21 US-QAEDA-OFFICIAL Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent only capable of 'small-scale regional attacks': US official Washington: Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), a globally-banned terror group, is now probably capable of only "small-scale regional attacks", a top American counter-terrorism official has told lawmakers. By Lalit K Jha FGN15 US-TRUMP-WARS US will stay away from 'ridiculous' foreign wars that never end: Trump Washington: The US will stay away from "ridiculous" foreign wars that never end and bring back its troops, President Donald Trump has said, as he pledged to strike down terrorists who threaten Americans and maintain the country's "unrivaled" military might to ensure peace through strength. By Lalit K Jha FGN28 LANKA-20A Sri Lanka apex court set to hear petitions against 20A Colombo: Chief Justice of Sri Lanka's Supreme Court Jayantha Jayasuriya has appointed a five-member bench of the Supreme Court to hear the petitions filed against the government's proposed 20th Amendment to the country's Constitution

FGN11 UN-CLIMATE-NITISH Bihar CM shares state's sustainable development efforts at UN climate roundtable United Nations: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shared his state's policy initiatives and sustainable development efforts, including climate resilient agriculture and water conservation, aimed at contributing to the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C at a climate change roundtable hosted by the UN Secretary-General. By Yoshita Singh FGN29 FRANCE-ATTACK-ARREST 4 wounded in knife attack in Paris, suspect arrested Paris: Paris police say a suspect believed to have wounded four people in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo has been arrested. (AP) FGN23 NKOREA-KIM-2NDLD APOLOGY N Korea's Kim apologises over shooting death of S. Korean Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologized Friday over the killing of a South Korea official near the rivals' disputed sea boundary, saying he's “very sorry” about the incident he called unexpected and unfortunate, South Korean officials said.

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

CAR President calls for better representation of Africa on the Security Council

In an address to the UN General Assemblys, annual debate, via a pre-recorded video, President Touadera asked the international community to find common solutions to eradicate the coronavirus.Humankind is confronted by various challenges, he...

Entertainment News Roundup: South Korean boyband BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.South Korean boyband BTS cancels October concert over coronavirusK-pop boyband BTS cancelled on Friday a concert set for October in the South Korean capital of Seoul as authorities...

Bihar to have rallies with distancing norms

Political parties and candidates can hold rallies as part of their campaigning for the Bihar assembly polls and the grounds where such meetings will be held will have white circles to ensure distancing norms. Addressing a press conference t...

Maha: Former Bhiwandi corporator, 3 others held for extortion

Four people, including a former corporator, were remanded in police custody on Friday for allegedly extorting money from a builder on several occasions, police in Bhiwandi in Thane said. Main Accused Mohammad Khalid Mukhtar Ahmed Shaikh 47 ...
