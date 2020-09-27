UK police arrest man after fatal shooting of police officer
Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 18:53 IST
Matt Ratana, a 54-year-old custody sergeant who was originally from New Zealand, was shot dead inside a police station on Friday by a man who was handcuffed. The man is then believed to have turned the gun on himself. "A man has been arrested in the early hours of Sunday 27 September in Norwich, Norfolk, on suspicion of supplying a firearm," London's Metropolitan police said in a statement.
A man who is the suspect remains in hospital. "He is in a critical condition and consequently we are not able to speak to him," the police said.
