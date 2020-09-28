Left Menu
Congress holds protest over agriculture bills in Gujarat

The Congress on Monday held a day-long protest across Gujarat against three agriculture bills passed in the Parliament and a bill passed the BJP government in the state.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:47 IST
The police have detained the large number of protestors. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Monday held a day-long protest across Gujarat against three agriculture bills passed in the Parliament and a bill passed the BJP government in the state. The police detained a large number of Congress workers who were protesting against the agriculture bills in Gandhinagar.

Speaking to ANI, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda accused the BJP governments of not thinking of the welfare of farmers. "Congress is protesting against the agriculture bills passed brought by the Centre as well as in the state. They are trying to suppress the voice of farmers. BJP believes that the law they came out with will help farmers but it is not so. The government only thinks of industrialists and not farmers. Today we are sitting near the statute of near Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Our leaders will also go and meet the governor."

The parliament passed Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 in the monsoon session of parliament. The Gujarat assembly has passed Gujarat Agricultural Produce Market (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (ANI)

