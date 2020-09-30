North Korea tells U.N. it has COVID-19 'under safe, stable control'Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 30-09-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 02:03 IST
North Korea now has the coronavirus "under safe and stable control," North Korea's U.N. ambassador, Kim Song, told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
"Thanks to the far-sighted leadership of the government of the DPRK ... the anti-epidemic situation in our country is now under safe and stable control," said Kim, using the initials of his country's formal name - the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- UN
- United Nations General Assembly