Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi attends Somnath trust meeting through video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the Shree Somnath Trust meeting via video conferencing as its members discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the historic temple. "Participated in the Shree Somnath Trust meeting via video conferencing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:49 IST
Modi attends Somnath trust meeting through video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the Shree Somnath Trust meeting via video conferencing as its members discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the historic temple.  "Participated in the Shree Somnath Trust meeting via video conferencing. We discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the Temple, including the exceptional community service by the Trust during these times and harnessing of technology to enable more devotees to pray," he tweeted. The trust manages affairs of the famous Somnath temple of Lord Shiva, situated in Gir-Somnath district of Gujarat. The temple is believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

France urges parts review after Airbus A380 engine blowout

French investigators have called for a review of the design and maintenance of titanium alloy engine parts to ensure they guard against the risks of metal fatigue following an engine blowout on an Airbus A380 exactly three years ago. France...

Proposal to ease Malawi's strict abortion laws faces religious opposition

By Charles Pensulo BLANTYRE, Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Lawmakers in Malawi are preparing to debate a bill that would ease the countrys tight restrictions on abortion, but they face stiff resistance from powerful religious groups....

Ball-maker hoping Nadal wins in Paris to prove himself wrong

Less than half a gram, or half the weight of a dollar bill. That, according to their manufacturer, is the almost infinitesimal weight difference between the old French Open ball that Rafael Nadal happily bashed in winning his 12th title las...

14-year-old raped in UP's Bulandshahr

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr, police said on Wednesday. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said on Wednesday night, the girls father submitted a complaint in this re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020