Modi attends Somnath trust meeting through video conference
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the Shree Somnath Trust meeting via video conferencing as its members discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the historic temple. "Participated in the Shree Somnath Trust meeting via video conferencing.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the Shree Somnath Trust meeting via video conferencing as its members discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the historic temple. "Participated in the Shree Somnath Trust meeting via video conferencing. We discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the Temple, including the exceptional community service by the Trust during these times and harnessing of technology to enable more devotees to pray," he tweeted. The trust manages affairs of the famous Somnath temple of Lord Shiva, situated in Gir-Somnath district of Gujarat. The temple is believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva.
