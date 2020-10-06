Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo in Japan to boost solidarity with Asian allies to counter China

Pompeo's trip comes at a time when Washington and Beijing, the world's top two economies, are at loggerheads over a wide range of issues from Beijing's handling of the coronavirus to its imposition of a new security law in Hong Kong and ambitions in the South China Sea. Washington greatly values the meeting of the Quad grouping of foreign ministers, from the United States, Japan, Australia and India, as a platform to strengthen its solidarity against China with regional allies.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 07:10 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 07:10 IST
Pompeo in Japan to boost solidarity with Asian allies to counter China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday began meetings with his Asian and Indo-Pacific counterparts as Washington looks to solidify support among the regional allies at a time of historically tension ties with China. The trip, his first to East Asia since July 2019, has been scaled back to one full day in Japan, after U.S. President Donald Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus, scrapping plans to go to Mongolia and South Korea.

Trump has returned to the White House after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus. Pompeo's trip comes at a time when Washington and Beijing, the world's top two economies, are at loggerheads over a wide range of issues from Beijing's handling of the coronavirus to its imposition of a new security law in Hong Kong and ambitions in the South China Sea.

Washington greatly values the meeting of the Quad grouping of foreign ministers, from the United States, Japan, Australia and India, as a platform to strengthen its solidarity against China with regional allies. "We’re hoping to have some significant announcements, significant achievements," Pompeo told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in the United States before departing for Tokyo, but he declined to say what they would be.

"The timing of this is important, and I’m glad we’re able to put it all together and make it happen this week." China has denounced the Quad as an attempt to contain its development. While the Quad meeting may not yield a specific action plan, the very fact of its gathering would serve as a warning to China and play to its fears that it might one day grow into a formalised grouping as NATO, experts have said.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said the foreign ministers are likely to emphasise their support for a free and open Indo-Pacific region at the meeting. In his first meeting of the day, Pompeo met with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the U.S. Ambassador's Residence in Tokyo. The duo posed in front of their respective flags sporting face masks and with no handshake.

Later on Tuesday, Pompeo is expected to meet with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the first time since Suga took office. The Japanese leader faces a tricky task balancing the need to maintain working ties with Japan's bigger neighbour China and U.S. demands for a tougher stance. Most Asian allies have been pleased with Washington's toughness toward their regional rival China, but have not so eagerly welcomed Trump and Pompeo's highly charged recent rhetoric and remain wary of going too far in antagonising China.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pancreatic surgery: Lower mortality with larger case volumes

According to the findings of a new study, for complex pancreatic surgery a positive correlation can be inferred between the volume of services and the quality of treatment results In hospitals with larger case volumes, the survival probabil...

70 per cent of COVID cases located in just 10 countries, WHO reports

Speaking to a special session of the agencys Executive Board, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 10 countries account for 70 per cent of all reported cases and deaths, and just three countries account for half.Not all countries have ...

Singapore PM in court for defamation suit against blogger

Singapores prime minister arrived at court on Tuesday for a case in which he is suing a blogger for sharing an online article linking him to Malaysias 1MBD state fund money-laundering scandal. As the worlds best-paid political leader and th...

Pompeo says new Japanese leader Suga is a 'force for good'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday hailed new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as a force for good and said he believes Suga will work to strengthen the relationship between Washington and Tokyo.Pompeo made the remarks at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020