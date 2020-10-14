Prime Minister KP Oli inducts three new ministers in Nepal Cabinet
“Krishna Gopal Shrestha has been appointed as Minister for Urban Development and Lilanath Shrestha has been made Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, officials said Similarly, Bishnu Prasad Paudel has been inducted as Minister of Finance Prime Minister Oli also changed the portfolios of a few ministers, including Parvat Gurung, who has been appointed as Minister for Information and Communication.PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:21 IST
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday inducted three new ministers in his Cabinet, including Bishnu Paudel as Finance Minister. "Krishna Gopal Shrestha has been appointed as Minister for Urban Development and Lilanath Shrestha has been made Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, officials said.
Similarly, Bishnu Prasad Paudel has been inducted as Minister of Finance.
Prime Minister Oli also changed the portfolios of a few ministers, including Parvat Gurung, who has been appointed as Minister for Information and Communication. Similarly, Deputy prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwor Pokharel have been given the portfolio of the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers while PM Oli himself has retained the portfolio of Ministry of Defence.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bishnu Paudel
- Parvat Gurung
- Ishwor
- Krishna Gopal
- Defence
- Pokharel
- KP Sharma Oli
- Oli
- Shrestha
- Lilanath
ALSO READ
Our defence forces are prepared for any eventuality: IAF Chief Bhadauria on situation in eastern Ladakh.
Taiwan defence chief says no signs China is preparing for war
New Thai army chief pledges defence of monarchy
Rajnath Singh launches Defence India Startup Challenge-4, releases PMA guidelines for iDEX
Rajnath Singh launches Defence India Startup Challenge at iDEX event