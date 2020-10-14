Left Menu
Prime Minister KP Oli inducts three new ministers in Nepal Cabinet

“Krishna Gopal Shrestha has been appointed as Minister for Urban Development and Lilanath Shrestha has been made Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, officials said Similarly, Bishnu Prasad Paudel has been inducted as Minister of Finance Prime Minister Oli also changed the portfolios of a few ministers, including Parvat Gurung, who has been appointed as Minister for Information and Communication.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: IANS

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday inducted three new ministers in his Cabinet, including Bishnu Paudel as Finance Minister. "Krishna Gopal Shrestha has been appointed as Minister for Urban Development and Lilanath Shrestha has been made Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, officials said.

Similarly, Bishnu Prasad Paudel has been inducted as Minister of Finance.

Prime Minister Oli also changed the portfolios of a few ministers, including Parvat Gurung, who has been appointed as Minister for Information and Communication. Similarly, Deputy prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwor Pokharel have been given the portfolio of the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers while PM Oli himself has retained the portfolio of Ministry of Defence.

