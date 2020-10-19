Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in HC to direct Centre, Delhi govt to grant menstrual leaves to women employees

including daily wage, contractual and outsourced workers and to pay overtime allowance to menstruating women employees if they opt to work during that period. Besides paid leaves, they also sought for facilities of periodic rests, separate and clean toilets and provision of sanitary napkins to women employees during menstruation period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:08 IST
PIL in HC to direct Centre, Delhi govt to grant menstrual leaves to women employees
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A PIL came up before the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to the Centre and AAP government for granting paid leaves and periodic rests to women employees during menstruation time. The plea sought that women be provided special casual or paid leave as menstruation is intrinsically related to human dignity and by not providing separate toilet facilities, breaks to maintain hygiene during the particular period and paid leaves in form of special casual leaves, the authorities are depriving the employees of their human dignity.

The plea could not be heard as the bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan was not holding the court on Monday. It is now listed for hearing on November 23. The petition by Delhi Labour Union, through advocate Rajiv Agarwal, sought a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to grant paid leaves for four days a month to all classes of women employees. including daily wage, contractual and outsourced workers and to pay overtime allowance to menstruating women employees if they opt to work during that period.

Besides paid leaves, they also sought for facilities of periodic rests, separate and clean toilets and provision of sanitary napkins to women employees during the menstruation period. The petitioner, a registered trade union, said the plea is concerned with the right to life and dignity of the women workers and it for the benefit of all women employees and the general public as menstrual health and hygiene is of great public importance but still it is considered as a taboo.

"A significant number of these employees menstruate and there is very little consideration or even recognition for the emotional, physical, hormonal and physiological trauma that these employees undergo during their menstrual cycle," the plea said. It gave examples of several private employers like Zomato and Culture Machine which have introduced paid menstruation leave for their female employees.

It also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence day speech where he spoke of sanitary napkins. "For the first time, the topic of menstruation featured in a Prime Minister's address and there has been a mainstreaming of the diversity of female experiences and their criticality to their equal rights in the workplace. The time, therefore, is ripe to break the taboo and misconception around menstruation and consider the genuine needs of menstruating female employees," it said.

The plea also cited the examples of various countries which have introduced laws on menstrual leaves, including Japan, Taiwan, South Korea (one physiological leave per month under the Labour Standards Act), Indonesia and Zambia (1 day per month known as Mother's Day). "As a compromise to the demand for menstrual leave raised by non-gazetted employees union, the Bihar Government introduced two days special casual leave every month for all government women workers in 1992. This facility is still availed by women workers of Bihar and Jharkhand," it claimed. It said the government does not provide any facility to the menstruating employees and no special paid leave is granted to them and in many workplaces of the government, facilities of sanitary napkin vending machines, separate and clean toilets, separate breaks during menstruation, which are required for maintaining hygiene, are also not provided.

Regarding the daily wage muster roll workers, contractual workers and outsourced workers, the plea said they also face severe difficulties during menstruation and their workplaces lack adequate sanitation and clean toilets which hamper hygiene and they are not given the facility of earned leave and sick leave by the employer.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra, Bobby wish Sunny Deol on his 64th birthday

On the occasion of actor and Member of Parliament Sunny Deols 64th birthday, his father Dharmendra Deol and brother Bobby Deol extended their best wishes to him on Monday. Taking it to Twitter, veteran actor Dharmendra in a tweet translated...

PIL in HC to direct Centre, Delhi govt to grant menstrual leaves to women employees

A PIL came up before the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to the Centre and AAP government for granting paid leaves and periodic rests to women employees during menstruation time. The plea sought that women be provided special c...

UK shopper numbers fall again as COVID-19 restrictions tighten

Shopper numbers at British retail destinations have fallen for a fourth straight week following tougher government measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.Last week, Prime Minister Boris John...

Europe's central banker: Recovery 'risks losing momentum'

The head of the European Central Bank says that the economic recovery risks losing momentum due to the second wave of coronavirus infections and that the chief monetary authority for the euro countries could add more stimulus if that become...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020