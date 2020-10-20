Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyers: Trump had to speak about rape claim to show fitness

Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit by the Justice Department because he was acting in an official capacity when he made his statements. They said he was entitled to refute Carroll's claims because she was trying to call “into question the president's fitness for office and a response was necessary for the president to effectively govern." The lawyers had made similar arguments before and were replying to written arguments submitted to a judge by lawyers for Carroll, a media figure who hosted an advice show in the mid-1990s when she says she was attacked.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 20-10-2020 07:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 07:33 IST
Lawyers: Trump had to speak about rape claim to show fitness

President Donald Trump was addressing matters relating to his fitness for office when he claimed that a woman who said he raped her in a department store was lying and was politically motivated, Justice Department lawyers said Monday. The lawyers argued in papers in Manhattan federal court that the president should be replaced as the defendant in E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit by the Justice Department because he was acting in an official capacity when he made his statements.

They said he was entitled to refute Carroll's claims because she was trying to call “into question the president's fitness for office and a response was necessary for the president to effectively govern." The lawyers had made similar arguments before and were replying to written arguments submitted to a judge by lawyers for Carroll, a media figure who hosted an advice show in the mid-1990s when she says she was attacked. On Monday, they wrote that every court that has considered the issue has found that the United States can substitute itself as the defendant when a defamation lawsuit against a federal elected official results from a statement made on a matter of concern or interest to the official's constituents.

“This is even clearer with respect to the defendant here — the President of the United States — and under the circumstances here, where the President addressed matters relating to his fitness for office as part of an official White House response to press inquiries,” they wrote. Earlier this month, Carroll's attorneys argued the opposite, saying Trump can't insult their client and then cite his job as reason to remove himself as a defendant.

"Only in a world gone mad could it somehow be presidential, not personal, for Trump to slander a woman who he sexually assaulted,” they said. Carroll has said Trump raped her in a department store dressing room a quarter century ago after they randomly crossed paths and engaged in conversation as each recognized the other's measure of fame.

Her lawyers argued that defamatory attacks by the president included assertions that Carroll had falsely accused other men of rape, that she lied about him to advance a secret political conspiracy and sell books and that he had never met her even though they'd been photographed together. The lawyers noted that Trump also had said: “She's not my type.” They said the Justice Department tried to step in as defendant in part to delay progression of the case, including Carroll's effort to get a DNA sample from Trump to see if it matches male genetic material on a dress she says she wore the day of the alleged attack. Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.

The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

NZ Reserve Bank releases draft guidance to build cyber resilience

The Reserve Bank Te Ptea Matua is today releasing draft guidance on what regulated entities should consider when managing cyber resilience.The cyber-world has long been recognised as a significant source of operational risk for financial i...

Tennis star's court case spotlights domestic violence in Georgia

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Oct 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Georgian tennis star Nikoloz Basilashvili is due to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of assaulting his ex-wife in a high-profile case that has split public opinion and spot...

Soccer-West Brom manager Bilic slams Premier League's PPV model

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has criticised the Premier Leagues decision to charge fans extra to watch matches via pay-per-view platforms. Domestic broadcasters have been airing Premier League games since the June restart as a ...

Trump envoy travelled to Syria for talks on missing Americans

A senior White House official made an unusual, secret visit to Syria for high-level talks aimed at securing the release of two Americans who have been missing for years amid the countrys long civil war, Trump administration officials have s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020