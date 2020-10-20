Left Menu
Rwanda and Zambia police force hold bilateral meeting to strengthen cross-border ties

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 20-10-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 12:17 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Rwandapolice)

To strengthen the existing ties in cross-border policing matters, the Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Zambia Police Service (ZPS) held a bilateral meeting on October 19, according to a news report by Rwanda National Police.

The meeting co-chaired by the two Police Chiefs; IGP Munyuza and his Zambian counterpart, Kakoma Kanganja was held at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru

Kakoma Kanganja and his delegation are in Rwanda for a week-long benchmarking visit on various aspects related to policing and security.

He said that the visit in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic defines the level of friendship and commitment of the two countries.

"This visit is happening to strengthen bilateral cooperation between our institutions and to further our policing demands that ensure our people are safe and secure in our respective countries," IGP Munyuza said.

The bilateral meeting is guided by the cooperation pact between the two Police institutions signed in 2015 in Kigali, which established channels of partnership on the exchange of crime-related information, fighting terrorism, drug, and human trafficking, transnational organized crimes as well as skills development and training.

Munyuza has said that there is a need to establish a permanent mechanism to share experience in various policing disciplines, including peace-support operations in conflict situations on the continent.

