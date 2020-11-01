Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hizb chief Saifullah Mir killed near Srinagar, police terms it 'huge success'

He was one of the most wanted militants in the Kashmir Valley and involved in several attacks on the security forces, an official said. Addressing a press conference here, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said Mir, a resident of Malangpora village in Pulwama district, was active since October 2014 and was associated with slain HM commander Burhan Wani for a long time.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 20:43 IST
Hizb chief Saifullah Mir killed near Srinagar, police terms it 'huge success'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) chief Saifullah Islam Mir was killed in an encounter on the outskirts of the city on Sunday, police said, describing it as a huge success for the security forces. Mir, 31, also known as Dr Saifullah and Gazi Haider, had taken command of the outfit after the killing of his predecessor Riyaz Naikoo in May this year. He was one of the most wanted militants in the Kashmir Valley and involved in several attacks on the security forces, an official said.

Addressing a press conference here, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said Mir, a resident of Malangpora village in Pulwama district, was active since October 2014 and was associated with slain HM commander Burhan Wani for a long time. His killing is a huge success for the security forces, Singh added.

"We had a successful operation today in which a top commander (Saifullah), you can say he was the number one commander of the HM, was killed. Several families will heave a sigh a relief as he was involved in killing of many people. He was active since October 2014 and was associated with Burhan Wani for a long time," Singh said. He said Mir was one of the dreaded militants even before taking command of the outfit.

"He had killed many innocent people including three policemen. He was behind the killing of two truck drivers immediately after the abrogation of Article 370. He attacked a Sarpanch in Kulgam recently but he survived the attack. "He also had a hand in the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam earlier this week. He is involved in over a dozen terror cases and has killed over half-a-dozen people. He was also involved in harming several people and destroying government property, as well as involved in several grenade attacks," the DGP said.

The police chief said the security agencies were tracking the HM commander's movement from south Kashmir towards Srinagar for the last two days. "I congratulate the Anantnag police for tracking his movement. They then shared the input with the Srinagar police and an operation was launched to neutralise him," Singh said, adding Mir motivated dozens of youths to join the militant ranks.

Singh said the security forces have killed over 200 militants this year so far. "This includes about 190 militants in the valley and the rest in the Jammu region," he said.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters near the encounter site that Mir's killing was a huge success for the police and security forces. "This is not a small achievement," he said. Recounting the events of the morning, an official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Rangreth area near the old airfield following specific information about the presence of militants there. As the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants fired. The forces retaliated, resulting in the encounter. A militant was killed in the exchange of fire, the official said, identifying him as Saifullah Islam Mir. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the encounter site, he added.

Kumar said the network of J-K Police has become stronger and police get information about any militant entering the city. Asked whether any other militant was apprehended alive from the encounter site, he said a suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Campaigning ends for for Karnataka bypolls

The high voltage campaigning for the November 3 bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka ended on Sunday. The run up to the bypolls in R R Nagar in the city and Sira in Tumakuru district, which has a total of 31 candidates in the fray, sa...

Cycling-Vuelta riders condemn last-minute change to rules in stage 10

Riders in the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday criticised a change to the time gap rule implemented by UCI judges at the end of Fridays stage 10, which led to a change in the overall leader. The peloton held a short protest at the start of Saturda...

Durgapur barrage's lock gate to be repaired soon: Official

The repair work of a damaged lock gate of the Durgapur barrage will commence once the river bed area around it is dried, which is expected by evening, a senior official said on Sunday. According to District Magistrate of Paschim Bardhaman, ...

SCOREBOARD

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill c Jos Buttler b Rahul Tewatia 36 Nitish Rana c Samson b Jofra Archer 0 Rahul Tripathi c Uthappa b Shreyas Gopal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020