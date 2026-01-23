Left Menu

Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Visionary Reformer Satguru Ram Singh

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended a commemorative event in Punjab honoring Satguru Ram Singh, lauding the saint's teachings for social and national impact. Saini announced plans for a Satguru Chair and honored Namdhari Sikhs in the freedom struggle. The event highlighted the saint's visionary legacy.

Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Visionary Reformer Satguru Ram Singh
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini marked the 210th birth anniversary of Satguru Ram Singh with a grand event in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Friday. Celebrating the saint's life and teachings, Saini praised the guiding light he provides for social transformation and national resurgence.

During the event, Saini announced plans to establish a Chair in Satguru Ram Singh's name, after discussions with the commemorative committee. This initiative aims to uphold the development model championed by the saint, rooted in humanity, moral values, and national interest.

The chief minister paid tribute to the Kuka Movement martyrs, acknowledging their sacrifice in the freedom struggle and emphasizing Satguru Ram Singh's role in linking religion with action, social reform, and national service.

