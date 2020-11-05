Trump campaign sues to stop ballot count in Michigan

Trump campaign sues to stop ballot count in MichiganReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 00:31 IST
The campaign of President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop the counting of ballots in the presidential election.
"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access," the campaign said in a statement.
