Left Menu
Development News Edition

India showed resilience in fighting virus, ensuring economic stability during pandemic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has shown remarkable resilience during the coronavirus pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring economic stability.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:59 IST
India showed resilience in fighting virus, ensuring economic stability during pandemic: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at virtual Global Investor Roundtable on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has shown remarkable resilience during the coronavirus pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring economic stability. Speaking at virtual Global Investor Roundtable, PM Modi said that through this year, as India bravely fought the global pandemic, the world saw India's national character. The world also saw India's true strengths. It has successfully brought out traits that Indians are known for: A sense of responsibility, a spirit of compassion, national unity, the spark of innovation. India has shown remarkable resilience in this pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring economic stability."

"This resilience is driven by the strength of our systems, support of our people and stabilities of our policies. It is because to the strength of our systems that we could provide foodgrains to around 800 million people, money to 420 million people and free cooking gas to around 80 million families. It is because of the support of the people who practise social distancing and wearing of masks that India has given such a strong fight to the virus," the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister said it is because of the stability of our policies that India has emerged as one of the preferred investment destinations.

He also said, "India's quest to become 'Aatmanirbhar' is not just a vision but a well-planned economic strategy, a strategy that aims to use the capabilities of our businesses and skills of our workers to make India into a global manufacturing powerhouse." (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's forces arrive in Pakistan for joint military drill

A contingent of Russias Special Forces arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a joint military exercise, the Army said here. This will be the fifth edition of the joint military drill - DRUZHBA - between Pakistan and Russia and it would contin...

'Disgrace' and a 'mess': Africans taken aback by US election turmoil

For some Africans, President Donald Trumps actions in the aftermath of the U.S. election have been a cause for dark humour, while others reacted with dismay or disbelief. In countries whose own recent elections were marred by accusations of...

TIMELINE-Which states could tip U.S. election and when will they report results?

The outcome of the U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Thursday as five swing states continued to count their ballots. To capture the White House, a candidate must amass at least 270 votes in the Electoral College.Edison Resea...

Museums, art galleries, exhibitions under Culture Ministry to reopen from Nov 10; SoPs issued

Recording contact details, leaving belongings in cars and no audio guides are part of the post-COVID-19 protocols for visitors to museums, art galleries and exhibitions according guidelines issued by the culture ministry on Thursday as it a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020