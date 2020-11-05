Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Illegal" structure built by Cong MLA Masood in Bhopal razed

The corporation and district administration demolished the construction that had come up on an area spread across 12,000 square feet without taking permission from the civic body, Municipal Building Permission Section Assistant Engineer AK Sahni told PTI. Masood, who is facing multiple offences after he organised a protest here last week against French President Emmanuel Macron over a cartoon row in the European country, dubbed the demolition as an act of political vendetta by the BJP government.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-11-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:44 IST
"Illegal" structure built by Cong MLA Masood in Bhopal razed

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Thursday demolished an "illegal" construction allegedly carried out by Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Arif Masood at his educational institute at Khanugoan here, an official said. The corporation and district administration demolished the construction that had come up on an area spread across 12,000 square feet without taking permission from the civic body, Municipal Building Permission Section Assistant Engineer AK Sahni told PTI.

Masood, who is facing multiple offences after he organised a protest here last week against French President Emmanuel Macron over a cartoon row in the European country, dubbed the demolition as an act of political vendetta by the BJP government. The Bhopal Central MLA said the BJP government flattened a portion of his educational institute unlawfully.

We will fight the BJP government's political vendetta with democratic, peaceful, legal and constitutional ways, he said in a message released on social media. State BJP'schiefspokesman Deepak Vijayvargiya denied Masood's charge and said the Congress MLA had built the structure unlawfully.

Masood is facing a slew of charges, including promoting enmity between different groups, after the October 29 protest at Iqbal Maiden here. He and other protesters have been booked by the police under relevant sections of the IPC, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Act (the last two laws have been invoked in view of the COVID-19 pandemic).

The protesters violated the district administration order banning assembly of people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official had said earlier. Last weekend, Masood and 49 others were arrested by the police in one of the cases related to the protest. They were released on bail the same day.

As many as 2,000 people, including Masood and some clerics, were charged under section 188 (disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC on October 29.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Which states could tip U.S. election and when will they report results?

The outcome of the U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Thursday as five swing states continued to count their ballots.To capture the White House, a candidate must amass at least 270 votes in the Electoral College. Edison Resea...

60 polluting units suspend work in Loni

Owners of sixty polluting units in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad disrict have temporarily suspended work due to fear of administrative action, an official said. A delegation of factory owners met District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Thursd...

Facebook removes pro-Trump group for false election claims and some members calling for violence

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had taken down a rapidly growing group where supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump posted misinformation, violent rhetoric and organized protests against the baseless claim that Democrats were stealing t...

Tennis-Nadal charges into Paris quarters

Top seed Rafa Nadal was forced to save a set point before overcoming Australian Jordan Thompson 6-1 7-63 on Thursday to reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals. A day after becoming the fourth player in the Open Era to record 1,000 tour-leve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020