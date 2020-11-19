Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen aid workers say U.S. blacklisting of Houthis could cost lives

Other sources said an informal note had been sent to American aid workers last week, in anticipation of potential safety concerns in Houthi-controlled areas. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric declined to comment on security issues, though he said there had been some "basic rotations of staff." When asked about the possible Houthi designation, he said he would not comment "on something that is yet to happen," but added: "The growing risk of famine in Yemen underlines the need for us to continue to have access ....

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:47 IST
Yemen aid workers say U.S. blacklisting of Houthis could cost lives
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

Humanitarian agencies say a possible U.S. designation of Yemen's Houthi group as a foreign terrorist organisation would prevent life-saving aid to the conflict-riven country, where fears of famine are rising. Washington sees the group, which controls northern Yemen and its most populated areas, as an extension of Iranian influence in the region. President Donald Trump's administration has been threatening to blacklist the group, sources have told Reuters, as part of its "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.

Over the past few weeks concern has risen among humanitarian groups that such a designation might be imminent, sources said. Two separate sources told Reuters around a dozen American aid workers had left the country this week. Other sources said an informal note had been sent to American aid workers last week, in anticipation of potential safety concerns in Houthi-controlled areas.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric declined to comment on security issues, though he said there had been some "basic rotations of staff." When asked about the possible Houthi designation, he said he would not comment "on something that is yet to happen," but added: "The growing risk of famine in Yemen underlines the need for us to continue to have access .... The humanitarian situation in Yemen has never been worse."

Aid agencies worry their work would be criminalised. The Houthis - also called Ansar Allah - are the de facto authority in northern Yemen and humanitarian organisations have to get their permits to carry out aid programmes, as well as work with ministries and local financial systems. Should the U.S. government proceed, it should also issue a 'General License' that ensures humanitarian groups can still work with Houthi authorities and provide aid, said Jan Egeland, a former U.N. aid chief who now heads the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), which works in Yemen.

"We must be able to negotiate access for our aid and protection of civilians with all sides to all conflicts," he said. The U.N. describes Yemen, already poor before almost six years of war, as the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of the population reliant on aid.

This year the coronavirus pandemic, economic decline, floods, escalating armed conflict and a severe aid funding shortage have again raised the possibility of famine. "A potential designation is coming at a time of unprecedented need ... but our ability to respond is diminishing," said the NRC's Sultana Begum from Yemen.

Aid workers also worry a designation - with the increased burden on banks' compliance mechanisms - would impact Yemenis' access to financial systems and remittances from abroad, as well as complicating imports and raising goods prices further.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said on Thursday as he discussed the teams latest findings. Dr Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatr...

Soccer-Spurs Women name Skinner as head coach

Tottenham Hotspur Women have appointed England Womens assistant coach Rehanne Skinner as head coach to replace Karen Hills and Juan Amoros, the Womens Super League WSL club said on Thursday. Hills and Amoros were sacked with Spurs 11th in t...

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Egypt upon first review of $5.2 bln financing agreement

The International Monetary Fund IMF said on Monday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt after the first review of a 5.2 billion financing agreement. Upon the approval of the executive board, a 1.6 billion tranche will be disbur...

Main rival to Canada PM Trudeau says he would be tougher on China, may boycott some goods

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus main rival in an election that could come as early as next year on Thursday said he would toughen the countrys stance on China, including potentially boycotting some goods produced there.The arrest of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020