House Democrats protest GSA delay in transition

House Democrats are asking a Trump administration official for an immediate briefing to explain why she has not launched the transition process for President-elect Joe Biden. Democrats say in a letter to General Services Administration head Emily Murphy that her refusal to begin transition activities required by law is having “grave effects.″ Those effects include “undermining the orderly transfer of power, impairing the incoming administration's ability to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, hampering its ability to address our nation's dire economic crisis, and endangering our national security,″ Democrats say.

The letter is signed by the chairs of the House Oversight and Appropriations committees. It requests an immediate briefing with Murphy to help lawmakers decide whether to call Murphy and other officials to testify at a public hearing. Murphy has yet to certify Biden as the winner of the presidential election, stalling the process of officially launching the transition.

President Donald Trump, who has publicly refused to accept defeat, selected Murphy to lead GSA..