Dr Harsh Vardhan takes stock of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and National Digital Health Mission

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan today visited National Health Authority (NHA) to conduct a high-level review of the implementation of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:55 IST
Union Minister Harsh Vardha (Photo/Google). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan today visited National Health Authority (NHA) to conduct a high-level review of the implementation of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). According to a release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, during his visit Vardhan ensured the implementation of both schemes covering all important aspects.

Sharing his observations, the Minister said, "Today, I reviewed NDHM and I am happy to note that in just a little over three months, the Mission has made notable progress in its pilot in six Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, and will soon be ready for a national roll-out. The National Digital Health Mission was launched under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand access to timely, affordable, safe healthcare for all 1.3 billion citizens wherever they are and whenever they need. The NDHM will digitalize healthcare by creating a country-wide digital health ecosystem that will enable patients to store, access and consent to share their health records with doctors and health facilities of their choice," the release stated. The Health Minister also reviewed the implementation of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY which completed two years on 23rd September this year. Appreciating the progress of the scheme, Vardhan said, "In these unprecedented times, I am pleased to know that more than 1.4 crore cashless treatments worth over Rs. 17,500 crore have been provided to the poorest citizens under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY." It mentioned. (ANI)

