PM Modi visits Serum Institute of India in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Serum Institute of India in Pune as part of efforts to get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges, and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens against COVID-19.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-11-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 18:09 IST
PM Narendra Modi with Serum Institute of India, CEO, Adar Poonawalla (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Serum Institute of India in Pune as part of efforts to get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges, and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens against COVID-19. Earlier in the day, he visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila.

He also visited Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad as part of his three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process against COVID-19. Serum Institute of India, the largest producer of vaccines in the world by volume, has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for vaccine against COVID-19. (ANI)

