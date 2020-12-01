Left Menu
Enact law to check forced conversion of women: Guj BJP MLA

A BJP MLA from the party-ruled Gujarat on Tuesday demanded a law to curb "forced conversion" of women on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, claiming incidents of forcing women to change their faith under the pretext of marriage are on the rise. I believe that a similar law will be introduced in all the BJP-ruled states," MLA Shailesh Mehta, who represents Dabhoi Assembly seat in Vadodara district, told reporters.

A BJP MLA from the party-ruled Gujarat on Tuesday demanded a law to curb "forced conversion" of women on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, claiming incidents of forcing women to change their faith under the pretext of marriage are on the rise. The recently-passed Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 curbs forcible or "dishonest" religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years.

"Incidents of forced conversions of women under the pretext of marriage are happening across the country. That is the reason why the Yogi Adityanath government brought a law against such acts. I believe that a similar law will be introduced in all the BJP-ruled states," MLA Shailesh Mehta, who represents Dabhoi Assembly seat in Vadodara district, told reporters. He said "many incidents of 'love jihad' are happening in Gujarat".

"I firmly believe that a law against love jihad should be brought in Gujarat. If needed, I will make a representation about it to the state government," Mehta added..

