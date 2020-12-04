Congress to make new members in Scheduled Caste wing to ensure social justice: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the party will make new members in its Scheduled Caste wing to ensure social justice, prevent crimes against Dalits and protect scholarships of Dalit students. Gandhi said this at the state party workers conference of the Scheduled Caste wing on Friday. "The meeting was organised after the release of chairperson of the UP Congress Dalit unit Alok Prasad," said a press release. Prasad was allegedly arrested in the middle of the night in October.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress leader lashed out at Yogi Adityanath government for failing to control crimes against women in UP. "When the government's only aim is hypocrisy and false propaganda, then the missions will fail. The BJP government's Mission Shakti failed to reduce rising crimes against women in UP," she tweeted. (ANI)