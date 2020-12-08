Left Menu
Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity - federal watchdog

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 01:09 IST
Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity - federal watchdog

U.S. President Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro violated federal law on several occasions by engaging in political activity in his official capacity, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a report sent to Trump on Monday.

The federal watchdog agency said it provided Navarro with an opportunity to respond to the report, but he chose not to do so.

