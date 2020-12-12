Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration moves forward with $1 bln Moroccan arms deal

Under U.S. weapons export law, members of Congress can attempt to block such sales by offering resolutions of disapproval, but sources said that was not expected in this case. A deal with Morocco would be among the first drone sales after the Trump administration moved ahead with a plan to sell more drones to more countries by reinterpreting an international arms control agreement called the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR).

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 04:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 04:03 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration moves forward with $1 bln Moroccan arms deal

President Donald Trump's administration moved forward with $1 billion in sales of drones and precision-guided weapons to Morocco on Friday, sending a notice to Congress about the potential deals, according to sources familiar with the notification. The deal includes four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones made by privately-held General Atomics, and Hellfire, Paveway and JDAM precision-guided munitions made by Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Boeing, the sources said.

Reuters was first to report on Thursday that Washington was negotiating the sale and would notify Congress shortly. News of the deal came as the White House announced an agreement brokered with U.S. help for Morocco to normalize relations with Israel.

Earlier this year the U.S. offered stealthy F-35 jet fighters to the United Arab Emirates in a side deal to the U.S.-brokered agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize relations. Congress is notified about major international weapons deals and given the opportunity to review them before they go through. Under U.S. weapons export law, members of Congress can attempt to block such sales by offering resolutions of disapproval, but sources said that was not expected in this case.

A deal with Morocco would be among the first drone sales after the Trump administration moved ahead with a plan to sell more drones to more countries by reinterpreting an international arms control agreement called the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). This fall drone sales moved ahead to Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates. An effort to block the UAE sale failed in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden's trade nominee has family roots in both Taiwan and China

Katherine Tai, nominated to become President-elect Joe Bidens top trade negotiator, has family roots in both China and Taiwan, she told reporters on Friday, answering questions bubbling in Asia since her nomination first surfaced earlier th...

Actor Shia LaBeouf accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs

British musician FKA twigs on Friday filed a lawsuit against actor Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship. The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks unspecified dam...

Brazil has tools within spending cap rules to help poor, says economy minister

The Brazilian government has the financial tools to support some of the countrys most vulnerable people next year without threatening the spending cap, its most important fiscal anchor, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday. In publi...

Europeans, U.S. accuse N.Korea of using pandemic to crack down on rights

The United Nations Security Council discussed on Friday human rights abuses in North Korea after the issue was raised by seven members who accused Pyongyang of using the coronavirus pandemic to crack down further on the human rights of its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020