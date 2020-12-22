U.S. Senate passes $892 bln coronavirus aid bill, sends to Trump to sign

U.S. Senate passes $892 bln coronavirus aid bill, sends to Trump to signReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:17 IST
The U.S. Senate on Monday passed an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy, while also funding federal government activities through September 2021.
The House of Representatives passed the measure earlier on Monday. It now heads to President Donald Trump to sign into law.
