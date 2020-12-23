Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frenchman arrested in Bali for alleged guns, drug possession

The arrest was based on a tip-off from nearby residents who suspected that a foreigner was making drug transactions in the area, Putra said.We are still investigating how the suspect got those weapons and drugs, he told reporters at a news conference. No firearms are allowed in Bali. Bitar faces a possible death penalty if found guilty of possessing illegal weapons and drugs, Putra said.

PTI | Denpasar | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:13 IST
Frenchman arrested in Bali for alleged guns, drug possession
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesian police said Wednesday that they have arrested a Frenchman for allegedly possessing illegal guns and drugs on the resort island of Bali. Rayan Jawad Hendri Bitar was arrested Monday after police found a Blade Pistol Stabilizer and its magazine, a Makarov gun, a revolver and ammunition at his rented house near Bali's Kuta tourist area, said Bali police chief Putu Jayan Danu Putra.

Putra said officers also found two small plastic packs containing 4.8 grams (.17 ounce) of methamphetamine at Bitar's house. The arrest was based on a tip-off from nearby residents who suspected that a foreigner was making drug transactions in the area, Putra said.

"We are still investigating how the suspect got those weapons and drugs," he told reporters at a news conference. "No firearms are allowed in Bali." Bitar faces a possible death penalty if found guilty of possessing illegal weapons and drugs, Putra said. Monday's arrest is the second for Bitar in Bali. Putra said he was arrested on the island in 2014 with 3.14 grams (.11 ounce) of cocaine in his pocket and sentenced to four months in jail after he was able to convince the judges that the cocaine was only for his own use.

Indonesia has extremely strict firearms and drug laws, and convicted smugglers are often executed. More than 140 people are on death row, mostly for drug crimes. About a third of them are foreigners.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PPE art brings a smile to Moscow's COVID patients

With medics and helpers covered in masks, medical glasses and protective suits, it is sometimes hard to convey festive cheer to the patients on Moscows COVID-19 wards.But Leonid Krasner, who has been volunteering at a hospital since the fir...

HDFC's green housing retail loans cross Rs 14,000 cr

The largest pureplay mortgage player HDFC, which on Wednesday signed a pact with the Indian Green Building Council IGBC, said its green housing retail loan book has crossed the Rs 14,000-crore-mark across 310 certified green buildings. The ...

Maha slipped to 3rd spot in FDI under Sena-led govt: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed that Maharashtra has slipped to the third place from the top spot in attracting Foreign Direct Investment FDI under the Shiv Sena-led government. Speaking to reporters here, the former chief...

16,000 medical staff trained in Maha for vaccine drive: Tope

The Maharashtra government has completed the preliminary task of training 16,000 medical staff for mass vaccination against COVID-19 and a vaccine, when it is made available, will be administered in two dosages, Health Minister Rajesh Tope ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020