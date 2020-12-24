Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. officials agree options to give Trump for any attacks on Americans in Iraq

The senior administration official said the aim of the White House meeting was "to develop the right set of options that we could present to the president to make sure that we deter the Iranians and Shia militias in Iraq from conducting attacks on our personnel." An array of militia groups announced in October that they had suspended rocket attacks on U.S. forces on condition that Iraq’s government present a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 05:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 05:16 IST
Top U.S. officials agree options to give Trump for any attacks on Americans in Iraq

Top U.S. national security officials agreed on Wednesday on a proposed range of options to present to President Donald Trump aimed at deterring any attack on U.S. military or diplomatic personnel in Iraq, a senior administration official told Reuters. The meeting was spurred by an attack on Sunday in which rockets landed in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone compound targeting the U.S. Embassy and causing some minor damage, the Iraqi military and the embassy said.

The so-called principals committee group, including acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser Robert O'Brien met at the White House, said the official, who requested anonymity. A "range of options" would be presented soon to Trump, said the official, who would not describe the content of the options or say whether they included military action.

"Each one is designed to be non-escalatory and to deter further attack," the official said. After the meeting, Trump, without giving evidence, said on Twitter that the rockets on Sunday were from Iran and "we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq."

"Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over," Trump said. The Iraqi military blamed Sunday's attack on an "outlaw group."

U.S. Central Command said that Sunday's attack was "almost certainly" conducted by an "Iranian-backed Rogue Militia Group." "While this 21 rocket attack caused no U.S. injuries or casualties, the attack did damage buildings in the U.S. Embassy compound, and was clearly NOT intended to avoid casualties," it said in a statement.

Another U.S. official, also speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that after the meeting of senior leaders, the strategy was to be vocal about Sunday's attack but there was not a move towards using military force. The official added that the calculus could change if there were future attacks, especially if they harmed Americans. In recent days there has been increased concern and vigilance about what Iranian-backed forces might do in the lead up to the anniversary of a Jan. 3 U.S. drone strike in Iraq that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the official said.

Washington blames Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, including near the embassy. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility. The senior administration official said the aim of the White House meeting was "to develop the right set of options that we could present to the president to make sure that we deter the Iranians and Shia militias in Iraq from conducting attacks on our personnel."

An array of militia groups announced in October that they had suspended rocket attacks on U.S. forces on condition that Iraq’s government present a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops. But a rocket strike on the U.S. Embassy on Nov. 18 was a clear sign that Iranian-backed militias had decided to resume attacks on U.S. bases, according to Iraqi security officials.

Washington, which is slowly reducing its 5,000 troops in Iraq, threatened to shut its embassy unless the Iraqi government reins in Iran-aligned militias. (Reporting By Steve Holland. Additional reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Grant McCool)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's New South Wales marks downward trend in new COVID-19 cases

Australias most populous state of New South Wales NSW maintained its steady downward trend in new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as it battles to quash a virus cluster in the northern coastal suburbs of Sydney, the state capital.New South ...

China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Mainland China recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 23, up from 15 cases the previous day, said the countrys health authority on Thursday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 11 of the new cases were imported. O...

Man charged with voting-related threats against House member

Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested a man accused of threatening to kill a member of Congress from Maryland earlier this month if the lawmaker tried to mess with the mans vote. Sidhartha Kumar Mathur, 34, of West Friendship, Maryland,...

S.Korea signs deals to secure COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer and Janssen

South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson Johnsons Janssen to secure coronavirus vaccines for 10 million people and 6 million, respectively, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised briefing on Thursday.The government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020