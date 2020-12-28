Authorities still searching for motive in Nashville blast

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:20 IST
Federal, state and local law enforcement officers on Monday were searching for the motive behind a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, with evidence pointing to the 63-year-old suspect on a suicide mission that took only his life. The FBI on Sunday identified the suspect as Anthony Q. Warner and said he died in the blast, which damaged more than 40 businesses in downtown Nashville, Tennessee's largest city and the United States' country music capital.

Warner's motor home exploded at dawn on Friday moments after police responding to reports of gunfire noticed it and heard music and an automated message emanating from the vehicle warning of a bomb. Police hurried to evacuate people in the area, and Warner is the only person known to have died in the blast. Nashville Mayor John Cooper has said that local officials felt there had to be some connection between the bombing, which occurred near an AT&T Inc transmission building on the city's busy Second Avenue, and the building.

But officials have maintained it was too early in the investigation to discuss the suspect's motives. Council Member Freddie O'Connell, whose district includes Second Avenue, said officials have been reluctant to speculate about motive or to label the bombing an act of terrorism because it was still unclear whether Warner was driven by any ideology.

"It may be some time before we get even close to having some of these questions answered," O'Connell said. The explosion injured three people and damaged businesses, disrupting mobile, internet and TV services across central Tennessee and parts of four other states.

Investigators searched Warner's home on Saturday and visited a Nashville real estate agency where he had worked part-time, providing computer consulting services. Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee described the damage in Nashville as "enormous" and said he expected President Donald Trump would shortly grant his request to declare a state of emergency to assist the state.

"It was a indescribable blast and it's destroyed businesses all up and down that downtown block," Lee said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

