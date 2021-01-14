Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mann recuses himself from SC committee on farm laws

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:44 IST
Mann recuses himself from SC committee on farm laws
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann, who was one of the four members of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws, on Thursday said he is recusing himself from the panel.

Mann said he is thankful to the apex court for nominating him on the committee but would sacrifice any position offered to him so as not to compromise the interests of farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Four U.N. peacekeepers killed, five wounded in Mali attack

Four United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five wounded in central Mali on Wednesday after a convoy struck an explosive device and came under fire, the U.N. said.It was not clear who carried out the attack about 20 km 12 miles north o...

Ugandans choose between reggae singer and longtime leader in tense election

Ugandans began voting on Thursday in a presidential election pitting long-time leader Yoweri Museveni against an opposition galvanized by a popular singer despite a campaign marked by brutal crackdowns.Voting began between 60 to 90 minutes ...

Turkey starts vaccinations with China's Sinovac

Turkey became the latest country to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination programme, starting with health care workers in hospitals across the country.Thursdays start of the nationwide inoculation program came a day after Turkish authorities ga...

US to block cotton from China region targeted in crackdown

The U.S. government has announced that it will halt imports of cotton and tomatoes from the Uighur region of China in its most sweeping action yet to pressure the Communist Party over its campaign against ethnic minorities.Officials on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021